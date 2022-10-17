Home  »  Science   »  Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Stock: Perfo...

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.06 or -4.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.41M. RBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -677.78% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 12.59% up since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.39K.

Analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -4.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.43%, with the 5-day performance at -12.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -65.99% down.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

