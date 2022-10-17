Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.67 million Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $6.20 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $194.62M. RLMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -523.87% off its 52-week high of $38.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.10, which suggests the last value was 1.61% up since then. When we look at Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.09K.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Instantly RLMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -81.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.48%, with the 5-day performance at -81.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is -81.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.97 days.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.18% over the past 6 months, a 22.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. will rise 18.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -87.90%.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.27%. There are 78.25% institutions holding the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.67% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million RLMD shares worth $68.56 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.94% or 2.27 million shares worth $61.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $21.46 million under it, the former controlled 8.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 6.19% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $11.63 million.