Performance & Trends Of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.51 changed hands at -$0.97 or -4.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.50B. RLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.08% off its 52-week high of $37.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.65, which suggests the last value was 35.16% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RLAY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.66 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.47%, with the 5-day performance at -12.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is -22.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLAY’s forecast low is $16.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relay Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.53% over the past 6 months, a 1.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relay Therapeutics Inc. will rise 70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 184.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $140k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -71.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -49.40%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares while 106.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.94%. There are 106.17% institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 25.68% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million RLAY shares worth $835.2 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 16.24 million shares worth $486.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. With 3.35 million shares estimated at $56.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $43.04 million.