Performance Report And Forecasts For Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.60M. IVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2169.77% off its 52-week high of $19.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 45.35% up since then. When we look at Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.94K.
Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information
Instantly IVDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.51%, with the 5-day performance at 25.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is -11.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Iveda Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -982.60%.
IVDA Dividends
Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 200.18% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -0.69%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Iveda Solutions Inc. stock share, with Bridge Advisory, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 IVDA shares worth $33000.0.
Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 10000.0 shares worth $13200.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.