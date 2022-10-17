Performance Report And Forecasts For Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.60M. IVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2169.77% off its 52-week high of $19.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 45.35% up since then. When we look at Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 359.94K.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 8.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.51%, with the 5-day performance at 25.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is -11.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Iveda Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -982.60%.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 200.18% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares while 0.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -0.69%. There are 0.69% institutions holding the Iveda Solutions Inc. stock share, with Bridge Advisory, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 25000.0 IVDA shares worth $33000.0.

Summit Financial Strategies, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 10000.0 shares worth $13200.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.