Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $25.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 24.6 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.24 changed hands at -$1.47 or -16.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -1272.38% off its 52-week high of $99.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.66, which suggests the last value was 8.01% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.15 million.

Analysts gave the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PTON as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.42 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -16.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.75%, with the 5-day performance at -16.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -32.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTON’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -245.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.67% over the past 6 months, a 54.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will rise 48.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $638.83 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $880.83 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 89.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.32%. There are 89.89% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 85.61% of the shares, roughly 25.77 million PTON shares worth $680.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 52.85% or 15.91 million shares worth $420.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 8.35 million shares estimated at $220.54 million under it, the former controlled 27.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 27.34% of the shares, roughly 8.23 million shares worth around $217.41 million.