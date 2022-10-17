PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Disappoints Wall Street With 4.51% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 4.84 million PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $84.10 changing hands around $3.63 or 4.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $97.19B. PYPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -225.22% off its 52-week high of $273.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.58, which suggests the last value was 19.64% up since then. When we look at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.75 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 85.52 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.33%, with the 5-day performance at -10.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is -16.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PYPL’s forecast low is $85.00 with $160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.07% for it to hit the projected low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PayPal Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.35% over the past 6 months, a -14.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PayPal Holdings Inc. will fall -13.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.82 billion. 34 analysts are of the opinion that PayPal Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $7.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.18 billion and $6.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.00%. The 2022 estimates are for PayPal Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.84% per year.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.25% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares while 73.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.51%. There are 73.33% institutions holding the PayPal Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.20% of the shares, roughly 94.83 million PYPL shares worth $7.92 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 76.19 million shares worth $6.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 34.11 million shares estimated at $2.85 billion under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 25.63 million shares worth around $2.14 billion.