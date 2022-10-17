Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC): Don’t Ditch OTIC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.09 million Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -9.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.90M. OTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2254.55% off its 52-week high of $2.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Otonomy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Instantly OTIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -60.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.71%, with the 5-day performance at -60.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -66.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTIC’s forecast low is $0.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8081.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -354.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Otonomy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.07% over the past 6 months, a 9.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Otonomy Inc. will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Otonomy Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.40% per year.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.05% of Otonomy Inc. shares while 65.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.64%. There are 65.27% institutions holding the Otonomy Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.76% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million OTIC shares worth $18.83 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.83% or 5.6 million shares worth $13.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $3.9 million.