Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) Lose -2.00%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 6.18 million Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.40. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.32 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $268.62M. MISTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -18.39% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the last value was 52.16% up since then. When we look at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.51K.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Instantly MIST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.33 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -2.00% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.62%, with the 5-day performance at -10.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is -7.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 15.20% over the past 6 months, a -49.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 39.80%.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.17%. There are 74.26% institutions holding the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.38% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million MIST shares worth $35.58 million.

Novo Holdings A/S holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 2.53 million shares worth $20.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 23347.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 21802.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.