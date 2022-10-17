Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.06 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $6.28 changed hands at -$0.37 or -5.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.17B. MLCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.45% off its 52-week high of $12.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 35.35% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.60 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.74 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -5.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.31%, with the 5-day performance at -22.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 7.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.65% over the past 6 months, a -22.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to increase by 35.80%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 39.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.30%. There are 39.30% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with ARGA Investment Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 25.97 million MLCO shares worth $163.12 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.34% or 19.8 million shares worth $124.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 10.56 million shares estimated at $66.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 8.38 million shares worth around $52.6 million.