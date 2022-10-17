Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.30 changed hands at -$0.64 or -6.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.79B. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.14% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.25, which suggests the last value was 0.54% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the Rumble Inc. (RUM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RUM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.31 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.13%, with the 5-day performance at -24.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -19.97% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.29% for it to hit the projected low.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders