Let’s Jump Into The MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.5 million MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -7.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.39M. MEIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -914.29% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was -5.71% down since then. When we look at MEI Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.16K.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3918 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.88%, with the 5-day performance at -3.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is -24.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.28 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MEI Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.60% over the past 6 months, a 10.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MEI Pharma Inc. will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -260.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.9 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MEI Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.05 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.80%. The 2022 estimates are for MEI Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.10% per year.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares while 38.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.19%. There are 38.00% institutions holding the MEI Pharma Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million MEIP shares worth $2.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.51% or 7.35 million shares worth $2.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.72 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $0.5 million.