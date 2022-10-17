Is ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.88 changing hands around $0.42 or 7.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.69B. RNW’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.52% off its 52-week high of $10.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 13.95% up since then. When we look at ReNew Energy Global Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.93K.

Analysts gave the ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.82%, with the 5-day performance at -9.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is -21.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RNW’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.06% for it to hit the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ReNew Energy Global Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.41% over the past 6 months, a 59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $290.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ReNew Energy Global Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $296.2 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ReNew Energy Global Plc earnings to decrease by -142.40%.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.97% of ReNew Energy Global Plc shares while 80.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.20%. There are 80.84% institutions holding the ReNew Energy Global Plc stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 24.01% of the shares, roughly 64.87 million RNW shares worth $533.21 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 18.19 million shares worth $149.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $13.88 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $11.98 million.