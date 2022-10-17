Is Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $136.91 changing hands around $2.91 or 2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.70B. MRNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -175.11% off its 52-week high of $376.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $115.03, which suggests the last value was 15.98% up since then. When we look at Moderna Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Analysts gave the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended MRNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Moderna Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.23.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 141.47 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.24%, with the 5-day performance at 12.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -1.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $217.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRNA’s forecast low is $74.00 with $506.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -269.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Moderna Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.03% over the past 6 months, a -7.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moderna Inc. will fall -45.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.27 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Moderna Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.21 billion and $7.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 111.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Moderna Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.10%.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.54% of Moderna Inc. shares while 64.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.92%. There are 64.15% institutions holding the Moderna Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.45% of the shares, roughly 45.56 million MRNA shares worth $6.3 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 27.65 million shares worth $3.82 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 9.96 million shares estimated at $1.38 billion under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 9.9 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.