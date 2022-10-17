Is American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AREB) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40M. AREB’s last price was a discount, traded about -2991.67% off its 52-week high of $7.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was -4.17% down since then. When we look at American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 773.52K.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Instantly AREB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3470 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -6.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.73%, with the 5-day performance at -30.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) is -53.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for American Rebel Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 38.10%.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.96% of American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares while 2.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.86%. There are 2.52% institutions holding the American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock share, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 53323.0 AREB shares worth $95981.0.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 20000.0 shares worth $36000.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.