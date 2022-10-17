Investing In InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.86 million InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.12 changed hands at -$1.61 or -4.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.89B. INMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.73% off its 52-week high of $99.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.60, which suggests the last value was 37.8% up since then. When we look at InMode Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.27 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -4.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.07%, with the 5-day performance at 6.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 1.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMode Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.95% over the past 6 months, a 11.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMode Ltd. will rise 5.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.39 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that InMode Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $127.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.18 million and $110.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 225.40%. The 2022 estimates are for InMode Ltd. earnings to increase by 115.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.70% of InMode Ltd. shares while 59.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.32%. There are 59.42% institutions holding the InMode Ltd. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million INMD shares worth $106.14 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.72% or 3.1 million shares worth $102.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $24.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $13.41 million.