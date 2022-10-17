Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) Lose -7.13%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.31 million Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $10.03 changed hands at -$0.77 or -7.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $330.09M. IMUX’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.57% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 74.88% up since then. When we look at Immunic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Instantly IMUX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 153.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.76 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.81%, with the 5-day performance at 153.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 150.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.65% over the past 6 months, a 29.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunic Inc. will rise 12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Immunic Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.50% per year.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.33% of Immunic Inc. shares while 58.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.89%. There are 58.60% institutions holding the Immunic Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million IMUX shares worth $30.57 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 1.79 million shares worth $20.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $6.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $2.83 million.