Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 7.52 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at -$0.08 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $511.00M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -800.54% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 30.98% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.70 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0200 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.56%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -13.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.37% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -368.30%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 19.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.46%. There are 19.99% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million HUT shares worth $46.06 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 2.17 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 5.16 million shares estimated at $18.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.63 million.