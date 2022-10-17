Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.55 changed hands at -$0.22 or -4.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.03B. HIMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.98% off its 52-week high of $9.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 40.22% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.16 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -4.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.18%, with the 5-day performance at -11.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -20.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HIMS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.73% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.35 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $135.43 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.60%.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.91% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares while 55.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.20%. There are 55.60% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 11.22 million HIMS shares worth $50.01 million.

Redpoint Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 10.4 million shares worth $46.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $15.55 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $13.29 million.