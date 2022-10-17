Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.30 changing hands around $1.39 or 6.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.24B. HASI’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.53% off its 52-week high of $65.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.87, which suggests the last value was 5.88% up since then. When we look at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 795.20K.

Analysts gave the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HASI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Instantly HASI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.05 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.87%, with the 5-day performance at -17.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is -40.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HASI’s forecast low is $39.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -188.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.43% over the past 6 months, a 10.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. will rise 19.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.07 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $32.88 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 36.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07. The 6.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares while 97.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.78%. There are 97.98% institutions holding the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million HASI shares worth $193.98 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 6.86 million shares worth $165.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $61.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $55.87 million.