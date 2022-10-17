General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Shares Are Down -43.90% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 2.66 million General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.27 changing hands around $0.38 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.77B. GM’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.01% off its 52-week high of $67.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.33, which suggests the last value was 8.84% up since then. When we look at General Motors Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.58 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 33.95 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.90%, with the 5-day performance at -2.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is -19.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Motors Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.04% over the past 6 months, a -5.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Motors Company will rise 24.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.1 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that General Motors Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $40.76 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.78 billion and $33.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for General Motors Company earnings to increase by 54.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.70% per year.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 25. The 1.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of General Motors Company shares while 82.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.18%. There are 82.95% institutions holding the General Motors Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 130.83 million GM shares worth $4.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 107.56 million shares worth $3.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 38.65 million shares estimated at $1.28 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 32.43 million shares worth around $1.07 billion.