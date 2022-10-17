Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $145.02 changing hands around $8.08 or 5.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.35B. GNRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.54% off its 52-week high of $524.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $136.85, which suggests the last value was 5.63% up since then. When we look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GNRC as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Generac Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.62.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Instantly GNRC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 154.29 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.09%, with the 5-day performance at -11.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is -34.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $309.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNRC’s forecast low is $190.00 with $450.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -210.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Generac Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.48% over the past 6 months, a 23.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Generac Holdings Inc. will rise 9.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Generac Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $919.98 million and $942.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Generac Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.47% per year.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.73% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares while 90.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.51%. There are 90.96% institutions holding the Generac Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.61% of the shares, roughly 6.77 million GNRC shares worth $2.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 5.02 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $547.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $430.48 million.