Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $48.03 changed hands at -$4.02 or -7.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.47B. EVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.59% off its 52-week high of $91.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.88, which suggests the last value was 4.48% up since then. When we look at Enviva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.43K.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Instantly EVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 62.34 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -7.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.79%, with the 5-day performance at -22.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is -31.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enviva Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.24% over the past 6 months, a 116.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enviva Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -49.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $286.26 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Enviva Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $366.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Enviva Inc. earnings to increase by 113.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.50% per year.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07. The 7.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.62. It is important to note, however, that the 7.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.91% of Enviva Inc. shares while 83.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.24%. There are 83.83% institutions holding the Enviva Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 41.92% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million EVA shares worth $2.21 billion.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.83% or 5.21 million shares worth $412.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Balanced Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $121.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $58.67 million.