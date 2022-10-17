Could NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.01 or 6.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.49M. NBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -472.73% off its 52-week high of $0.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Instantly NBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1075 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 6.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.61%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) is -27.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBY’s forecast low is $1.85 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3309.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1581.82% for it to hit the projected low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.62% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 102.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.51 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.13 million and $2.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 95.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2022 estimates are for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 52.30%.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.17% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 3.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.76%. There are 3.00% institutions holding the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million NBY shares worth $0.18 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 0.2 million shares worth $59622.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $64607.0.