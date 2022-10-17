Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at -$0.27 or -9.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.39M. CGNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -797.78% off its 52-week high of $24.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.78, which suggests the last value was -2.96% down since then. When we look at Cognyte Software Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 681.86K.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Instantly CGNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.35 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.77%, with the 5-day performance at -19.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is -48.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cognyte Software Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.19% over the past 6 months, a -209.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cognyte Software Ltd. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.49 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cognyte Software Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $95.05 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cognyte Software Ltd. earnings to decrease by -203.60%.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 19 and December 23.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.76% of Cognyte Software Ltd. shares while 95.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.73%. There are 95.03% institutions holding the Cognyte Software Ltd. stock share, with Victory Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million CGNT shares worth $67.4 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.20% or 4.18 million shares worth $47.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $21.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $11.19 million.