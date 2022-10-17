Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 3.49 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.80 changing hands around $0.35 or 2.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.93B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.0% off its 52-week high of $34.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.90, which suggests the last value was 12.84% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.45 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.71 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.62%, with the 5-day performance at -2.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is -5.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.15% over the past 6 months, a -27.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will fall -58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.02 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.64 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 61.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.43% per year.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 63.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.91%. There are 63.05% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 44.51 million CLF shares worth $1.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 39.31 million shares worth $1.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.78 million shares estimated at $211.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $438.97 million.