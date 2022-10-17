Can NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 5.59 million NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.13 changed hands at -$8.42 or -72.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $986.95M. NGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -591.05% off its 52-week high of $21.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.49, which suggests the last value was -235.14% down since then. When we look at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 454.18K.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Instantly NGM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.49 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -72.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.78%, with the 5-day performance at -5.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) is -25.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.00% over the past 6 months, a -45.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -14.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.89 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.89 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%.

NGM Dividends

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.59% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 69.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.20%. There are 69.16% institutions holding the NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 20.50% of the shares, roughly 16.25 million NGM shares worth $247.75 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.75% or 3.77 million shares worth $57.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $13.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $11.02 million.