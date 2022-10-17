Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTX) : Investors Should Not Dump BTX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.11M. BTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4709.52% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.98K.

Analysts gave the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) trade information

Instantly BTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2430 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX) is -39.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 6.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.39% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. shares while 32.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.36%. There are 32.65% institutions holding the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 5.5 million BTX shares worth $11.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 2.39 million shares worth $4.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $1.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.76 million.