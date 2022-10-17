BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.98 million BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.32 changing hands around $0.34 or 8.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.41B. BB’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.81% off its 52-week high of $12.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 8.8% up since then. When we look at BlackBerry Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.41 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 8.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.43%, with the 5-day performance at -13.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is -34.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.93 days.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BlackBerry Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.42% over the past 6 months, a -120.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlackBerry Limited will fall -450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.25 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BlackBerry Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $208 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for BlackBerry Limited earnings to increase by 101.10%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 20 and December 30.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of BlackBerry Limited shares while 46.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.45%. There are 46.65% institutions holding the BlackBerry Limited stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 46.72 million BB shares worth $202.08 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 37.94 million shares worth $164.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 10.86 million shares estimated at $46.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $43.14 million.