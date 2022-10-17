Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.30M. APLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2987.1% off its 52-week high of $19.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 19.35% up since then. When we look at Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.78K.

Analysts gave the Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APLT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Instantly APLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6980 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 8.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) is -58.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLT’s forecast low is $2.25 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3609.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -262.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.10% over the past 6 months, a 39.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Therapeutics Inc. will rise 21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 3.60%.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.11% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares while 77.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.88%. There are 77.40% institutions holding the Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.72% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million APLT shares worth $5.38 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 1.6 million shares worth $3.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $1.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.86 million.