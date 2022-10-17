AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.38 million AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.02 or -12.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.10M. ANPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1600.0% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANPC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3290 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -12.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.40%, with the 5-day performance at 9.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is 11.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32520.000000000004 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANPC’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4344.44% for it to hit the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.70% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $600k.

The 2022 estimates are for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -21.30%.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 24 and November 28.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.06% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares while 3.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.91%. There are 3.44% institutions holding the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.66% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ANPC shares worth $0.16 million.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 0.12 million shares worth $51176.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 68030.0 shares estimated at $19925.0 under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares.