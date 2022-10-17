Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ADN Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $110.00M. ADN’s last price was a discount, traded about -389.76% off its 52-week high of $10.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 44.88% up since then. When we look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.62 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.76%, with the 5-day performance at -19.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is -37.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.39% over the past 6 months, a -17.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 225.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -561.80%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.90% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 34.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.78%. There are 34.26% institutions holding the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million ADN shares worth $9.62 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.40% or 1.75 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $1.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.17 million.