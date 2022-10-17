Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 35.33 million Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.28 or 84.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.51M. ACOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -690.32% off its 52-week high of $4.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 324.65K.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Instantly ACOR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6099 on Friday, 10/14/22 added 84.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.97%, with the 5-day performance at -9.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is -16.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACOR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1512.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1512.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 20.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.00% per year.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares while 43.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.21%. There are 43.63% institutions holding the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million ACOR shares worth $1.14 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 0.65 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.23 million.