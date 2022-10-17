ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $7.98 changed hands at -$1.5 or -15.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $561.87M. ACMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.43% off its 52-week high of $37.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.56, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at ACM Research Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.59K.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 on Friday, 10/14/22 subtracted -15.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.92%, with the 5-day performance at -35.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is -49.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.11 days.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACM Research Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.04% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACM Research Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.28 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ACM Research Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $122.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $54.34 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 68.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ACM Research Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.74% per year.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.96% of ACM Research Inc. shares while 60.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.27%. There are 60.93% institutions holding the ACM Research Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million ACMR shares worth $89.01 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 3.78 million shares worth $78.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $24.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $22.98 million.