With 5.26% From The Low, Is Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.95 trading at -$0.06 or -5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.94M. That closing price of CIFR’s stock is at a discount of -950.53% from its 52-week high price of $9.98 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 288.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.93%, in the last five days CIFR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.95 price level, adding 16.3% to its value on the day. Cipher Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.66% in past 5-day. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) showed a performance of -43.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 million shares which calculate 5.23 days to cover the short interests.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.72% institutions for Cipher Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at CIFR for having 9.49 million shares of worth $34.53 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asia (Hong Kong) Ltd, which was holding about 3.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.53 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $11.06 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.