With 38.19% Distance From Low, Is StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.09 trading at $0.01 or 0.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.90M. That closing price of GASS’s stock is at a discount of -35.28% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 38.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 208.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.32%, in the last five days GASS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $3.09 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. StealthGas Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.67% in past 5-day. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) showed a performance of 1.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.10%.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.85% institutions for StealthGas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GASS for having 5.91 million shares of worth $18.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 3.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.87 million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.71 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39172.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.