With 37.96% Distance From Low, Could ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at -$0.16 or -6.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.76M. That closing price of TBLT’s stock is at a discount of -4197.69% from its 52-week high price of $92.83 and is indicating a premium of 37.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.90%, in the last five days TBLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 26.03% to its value on the day. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.60% in past 5-day. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) showed a performance of -12.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -177.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -177.78% for stock’s current value.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -90.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.78% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $12.28 million and $13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.50% while estimating it to be 43.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.40% during past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.25% institutions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TBLT for having 29773.0 shares of worth $0.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27407.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17649.0 shares of worth $0.46 million or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8237.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.