With 30.34% Distance From Low, Is Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.68 trading at -$0.05 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.91M. That closing price of AZRE’s stock is at a discount of -440.6% from its 52-week high price of $25.30 and is indicating a premium of 30.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 853.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.06%, in the last five days AZRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $4.68 price level, adding 11.7% to its value on the day. Azure Power Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -74.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.53% in past 5-day. Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) showed a performance of -13.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.0 million shares which calculate 7.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.84% for stock’s current value.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.70% in the current quarter and calculating 45.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.52 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $58.4 million and $56.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.50% while estimating it to be 41.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.30%.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 18 and October 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.90% institutions for Azure Power Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at AZRE for having 34.26 million shares of worth $570.07 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 70.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is OMERS Administration Corporation, which was holding about 13.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $228.96 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $13.91 million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.