With 16.43% Distance From Low, Is Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.45 trading at -$0.54 or -7.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $765.81M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -214.73% from its 52-week high price of $20.30 and is indicating a premium of 16.43% from its 52-week low price of $5.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 704.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.73%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $6.45 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.79% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of -24.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.58 million shares which calculate 11.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -138.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.71. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 57.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 57.98% for stock’s current value.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.60% during past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.04% institutions for Lightwave Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LWLG for having 4.54 million shares of worth $43.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $28.77 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.