Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Falls -5.10%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.95 trading at -$0.32 or -5.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71B. That closing price of WEBR’s stock is at a discount of -209.75% from its 52-week high price of $18.43 and is indicating a premium of 3.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weber Inc. (WEBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.10%, in the last five days WEBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $5.95 price level, adding 31.92% to its value on the day. Weber Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.77% in past 5-day. Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) showed a performance of -9.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.43 million shares which calculate 7.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.13 to the stock, which implies a fall of -44.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.78% for stock’s current value.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -99.90% in the current quarter and calculating 97.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $534.11 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $277.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $668.91 million and $350.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% while estimating it to be -20.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.80%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.44% institutions for Weber Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEBR for having 25.56 million shares of worth $251.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 48.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.57 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $4.17 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.