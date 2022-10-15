Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) 1.13% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $7.17 trading at $0.8 or 12.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16B. That closing price of WBXâ€™s stock is at a discount of -283.54% from its 52-week high price of $27.50 and is indicating a premium of 21.34% from its 52-week low price of $5.64. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wallbox N.V. (WBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.56%, in the last five days WBX remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $7.17 price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. Wallbox N.V.â€™s shares saw a change of -56.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.13% in past 5-day. Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) showed a performance of -20.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -178.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.6% for stockâ€™s current value.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 123.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.69 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 74.88% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 11.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.16% institutions for Wallbox N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the top institutional holder at WBX for having 2.43 million shares of worth $30.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.76% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.57 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.25 million shares of worth $28.71 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of companyâ€™s stock.