Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Is 18.18% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.03 or 7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $210.83M. That closing price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -509.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.51%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 35.29% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -72.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.10% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of -35.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.67 million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.36. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9300.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9300.0% for stock’s current value.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $390.63 million and $42.79 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.90% during past 5 years.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 13 and December 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.64% institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 41.28 million shares of worth $42.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 11.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.72 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.95 million shares of worth $1.66 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.