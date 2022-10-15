scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Climbs 13.00% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $5.40?

In last trading session, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at -$0.1 or -1.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $146.18M. That closing price of SCPH’s stock is at a discount of -27.04% from its 52-week high price of $6.86 and is indicating a premium of 35.56% from its 52-week low price of $3.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 300.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.82%, in the last five days SCPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $5.40 price level, adding 12.48% to its value on the day. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.43% in past 5-day. scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) showed a performance of 14.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that scPharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -49.02% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -51.90% decrease in the next quarter.

And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.80% during past 5 years.

SCPH Dividends

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.74% institutions for scPharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at SCPH for having 4.8 million shares of worth $25.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 17.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $2.56 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.