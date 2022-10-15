Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Stock Dropped -71.65% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at $0.07 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.45M. That closing price of SJ’s stock is at a discount of -353.42% from its 52-week high price of $7.30 and is indicating a premium of 22.36% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 740.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days SJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 10.01% to its value on the day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -71.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.26% in past 5-day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) showed a performance of -67.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.45% institutions for Scienjoy Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SJ for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SG Americas Securities, LLC, which was holding about 20291.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66351.0.