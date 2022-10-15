Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Currently -317.28% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.37 or -18.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.08M. That closing price of SMIT’s stock is at a discount of -317.28% from its 52-week high price of $6.76 and is indicating a discount of -11.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12230.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.59%, in the last five days SMIT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 21.21% to its value on the day. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.74% in past 5-day. Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) showed a performance of -57.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1810.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.50% during past 5 years.

Schmitt Industries Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Insiders are in possession of 19.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.72% institutions for Schmitt Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Teton Advisors, Inc is the top institutional holder at SMIT for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 61502.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99633.0.

On the other hand, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $0.96 million or 15.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 61502.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99633.0 in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.