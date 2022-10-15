Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $10.87?

In last trading session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.87 trading at -$0.13 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $550.89M. That closing price of NRIX’s stock is at a discount of -233.39% from its 52-week high price of $36.24 and is indicating a premium of 30.82% from its 52-week low price of $7.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 409.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days NRIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $10.87 price level, adding 4.65% to its value on the day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.91% in past 5-day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) showed a performance of -33.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 million shares which calculate 8.2 days to cover the short interests.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.40% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.80% in the current quarter and calculating -9.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.08 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 12 and October 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.31% institutions for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at NRIX for having 4.81 million shares of worth $67.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.29 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $26.37 million or 4.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $26.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.98% of company’s stock.