Is Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA), -878.87% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.03 or 5.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.24M. That closing price of DRMA’s stock is at a discount of -878.87% from its 52-week high price of $6.95 and is indicating a premium of 38.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 493.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.17%, in the last five days DRMA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 3.4% to its value on the day. Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.81% in past 5-day. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) showed a performance of 10.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39960.0 shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -463.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -463.38% for stock’s current value.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.98% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 74.40% in the current quarter and calculating 11.50% increase in the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.45% institutions for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at DRMA for having 0.64 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 79969.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56777.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15860.0 shares of worth $11260.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10769.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7645.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.