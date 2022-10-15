Is D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS), -663.16% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.02 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $253.04M. That closing price of HEPS’s stock is at a discount of -663.16% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 22.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 464.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days HEPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 3.18% to its value on the day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s shares saw a change of -60.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) showed a performance of -29.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.02 million shares which calculate 2.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $107.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13992.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1964.47% for stock’s current value.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.70% while that of industry is -15.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 70.80% while estimating it to be 94.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.40%.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.15% institutions for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HEPS for having 16.16 million shares of worth $36.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, which was holding about 9.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.69 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $6.4 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.