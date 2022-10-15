Integrated Media Technology Limited Shares Rise 15.15% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at $0.01 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.10M. That closing price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -5730.3% from its 52-week high price of $38.48 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 9.29% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -85.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.61% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of -54.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.20% during past 5 years.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.17% institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 11586.0 shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 6958.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.22 million.