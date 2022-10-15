IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) At $15.57: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.57 trading at -$0.67 or -4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $776.79M. That closing price of IDYA’s stock is at a discount of -61.53% from its 52-week high price of $25.15 and is indicating a premium of 47.72% from its 52-week low price of $8.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.13%, in the last five days IDYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $15.57 price level, adding 5.64% to its value on the day. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.38% in past 5-day. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) showed a performance of 32.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.71 million shares which calculate 11.13 days to cover the short interests.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 43.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -60.99% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.60% in the current quarter and calculating -19.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.6 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $8.76 million and $8.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -24.60% while estimating it to be 53.40% for the next quarter.

IDYA Dividends

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.93% institutions for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP is the top institutional holder at IDYA for having 2.85 million shares of worth $31.89 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 2.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.1 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $15.18 million or 3.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.06 million in the company or a holder of 3.25% of company’s stock.