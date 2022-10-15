How To Know If POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Is Expensive At $7.87.

In last trading session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at -$0.23 or -2.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $870.50M. That closing price of PNT’s stock is at a discount of -39.52% from its 52-week high price of $10.98 and is indicating a premium of 46.0% from its 52-week low price of $4.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 714.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days PNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $7.87 price level, adding 4.02% to its value on the day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.92% in past 5-day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) showed a performance of -6.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.38 million shares which calculate 6.65 days to cover the short interests.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -62.90% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -52.60% in the current quarter and calculating -87.50% decrease in the next quarter.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.36% institutions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PNT for having 9.0 million shares of worth $70.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.29 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.95 million shares of worth $15.31 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.